Most Harvard Students 'Insulated' from Potential Obamacare Repeal
Harvard undergraduates will likely remain "insulated" from potential changes in federal healthcare policy, according to University Health Services Director Paul J. Barreira. Since its signing in 2010, Republican lawmakers across the United States have vowed to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act, which currently provides millions of Americans-and more than 200,000 Massachusetts residents-with health insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harvard Crimson.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Feb 22
|SBPD2017
|1
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Feb 14
|Who cares
|39
|Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16)
|Feb 11
|Frankd
|29
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Feb 9
|Observer 2
|3
|Dick Spit
|Jan 29
|Billydog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC