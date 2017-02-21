Most Harvard Students 'Insulated' fro...

Most Harvard Students 'Insulated' from Potential Obamacare Repeal

Harvard undergraduates will likely remain "insulated" from potential changes in federal healthcare policy, according to University Health Services Director Paul J. Barreira. Since its signing in 2010, Republican lawmakers across the United States have vowed to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act, which currently provides millions of Americans-and more than 200,000 Massachusetts residents-with health insurance.

