Millennials not the only distracted drivers
A recent report of driving habits released by AAA would seem to reinforce the belief that the younger the driver, the more likely he or she will become an accident statistic. That's because according to AAA's 2016 Traffic Safety Culture Index, 88 percent of motorists between the ages of 19 and 24 "engage in risky behavior behind the wheel."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Wed
|SBPD2017
|1
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Feb 14
|Who cares
|39
|Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16)
|Feb 11
|Frankd
|29
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Feb 9
|Observer 2
|3
|Dick Spit
|Jan 29
|Billydog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC