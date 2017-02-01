MBI adjusts last-mile strategy
Unserved towns with no private-sector broadband suitors must hire their own network builders, a state agency now says. It's a change some municipal leaders call abrupt and burdensome, but others see as a welcome path to independence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender people say hostility, ignorance com...
|11 hr
|Something went wrong
|1
|Dick Spit
|Jan 29
|Billydog
|1
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|Luscious Laurie
|43
|Massachusetts officer suspended for roughing up...
|Jan 27
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Jan 24
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Jan 23
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC