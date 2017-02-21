Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Illegal Immigrants over US Veterans'
There are 4 comments on the Gateway Pundit story from 20 hrs ago, titled Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Illegal Immigrants over US Veterans'. In it, Gateway Pundit reports that:
A veterans' advocacy group in Massachusetts is turning up the heat on Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren for supporting illegal immigrants over U.S. veterans according to a report in the Boston Herald. The veterans' advocacy group says that Warren is conducting "selfish political theater" by supporting illegals over veterans and are demanding that she put veterans' services at the top of her list - or reap the consequences.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,775
Location hidden
|
#1 18 hrs ago
not just above over and before vets, the dem party is willing to side with illegal aliens over every citizen,willing to shut down to show they value illegals above all citizens.
|
#2 18 hrs ago
Democrats walling in America with sanctuary cities. While they sleep with the illegal criminal aliens and Muslim terrorists just for a vote. Hillary will never be president, get over it.
|
Since: Apr 10
10,424
|
#3 1 hr ago
"A Veteran - whether active duty, retired, national guard or reserve - is someone who, at one point in their life, signed a blank check made payable to "The United States of America", for an amount of "up to and including my life." That is Honor, and there are way too many people in this country who no longer understand it.-- Author Unknown"
|
Since: Apr 10
10,424
|
#4 1 hr ago
Democrats Save Illegal Alien Tax Credit, Kill Move to Restore Veterans' Pensions.
"Senate Democrats killed an amendment from Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-NH) that would have paid for unemployment benefits for many Americans and replaced recent cuts to veteransÂ’ pensions by closing a tax code loophole that allows illegal aliens to access the Refundable Child Tax Credit."
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2014/...
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ...
|10 hr
|SBPD17
|1
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|22 hr
|jjj
|2
|Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13)
|Sat
|Phart Real Loud
|5
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Feb 14
|Who cares
|39
|Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16)
|Feb 11
|Frankd
|29
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC