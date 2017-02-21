Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Fa...

Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Illegal Immigrants over US Veterans'

There are 4 comments on the Gateway Pundit story from 20 hrs ago, titled Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Illegal Immigrants over US Veterans'. In it, Gateway Pundit reports that:

A veterans' advocacy group in Massachusetts is turning up the heat on Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren for supporting illegal immigrants over U.S. veterans according to a report in the Boston Herald. The veterans' advocacy group says that Warren is conducting "selfish political theater" by supporting illegals over veterans and are demanding that she put veterans' services at the top of her list - or reap the consequences.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11




#1 18 hrs ago
not just above over and before vets, the dem party is willing to side with illegal aliens over every citizen,willing to shut down to show they value illegals above all citizens.

Well Well

Pomona, CA

#2 18 hrs ago
Democrats walling in America with sanctuary cities. While they sleep with the illegal criminal aliens and Muslim terrorists just for a vote. Hillary will never be president, get over it.

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10



Las Vegas, NV

#3 1 hr ago
"A Veteran - whether active duty, retired, national guard or reserve - is someone who, at one point in their life, signed a blank check made payable to "The United States of America", for an amount of "up to and including my life." That is Honor, and there are way too many people in this country who no longer understand it.-- Author Unknown"

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10



Las Vegas, NV

#4 1 hr ago
Democrats Save Illegal Alien Tax Credit, Kill Move to Restore Veterans' Pensions.

"Senate Democrats killed an amendment from Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-NH) that would have paid for unemployment benefits for many Americans and replaced recent cuts to veteransÂ’ pensions by closing a tax code loophole that allows illegal aliens to access the Refundable Child Tax Credit."

http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2014/...
