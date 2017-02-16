Massachusetts Superior Court Holds That Meal Breaks Are Compensable...

In a decision that could spell trouble for Massachusetts employers, a judge in the Superior Court's Business Litigation Session recently held that meal breaks count as "compensable working time," for which employees must be paid, unless the employee is relieved of all work-related duties during the break. In reaching that decision, the court rejected the employer's argument that the court should apply the more lenient federal standard, under which the compensability of meal breaks depends on whether the break time is spent "predominantly" for the benefit of the employer.

