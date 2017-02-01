Massachusetts Senate Responds To Presidential Executive Order

The Massachusetts Senate unanimously passed a resolution Thursday, February 2, to condemn the recent executive order issued by President Donald J. Trump that bars entry to the United States for certain nationals from seven Muslim-majority nations. The resolution highlights the Senate's concerns with President Trump's January 27 executive order on constitutional, moral and policy grounds, said a statement from state senator Julian A. Cyr, who represents the Cape and Islands State Senate District that includes Mashpee.

