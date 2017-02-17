Massachusetts police end visits to schools to greet kids
A Massachusetts police department's program that sent officers into elementary schools one day a week to high five and fist bump students has been ended because some people complained. Northampton Chief Jody Kasper says "High Five Friday" was started in December as a way to foster better relationships between police and children.
