Mass. tech leaders to Baker: Do more to counter Trump's immigration policies
A number of prominent players in Boston tech have co-signed an open letter urging Gov. Charlie Baker to do more to counter President Donald Trump's immigration policies, calling Trump's recent executive order "bad for business, bad for science, bad for education, and bad for Massachusetts."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Feb 14
|Who cares
|39
|Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16)
|Feb 11
|Frankd
|29
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Feb 9
|Observer 2
|3
|Dick Spit
|Jan 29
|Billydog
|1
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|Luscious Laurie
|43
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC