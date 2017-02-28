Mass. high school graduation rate at all time high
The Massachusetts high school graduation rate hit an all time high last year, while the state has made big strides in closing the gaps in graduation rates among students of different racial and ethnic backgrounds, according to state data released Tuesday. Overall, 87.5 percent of 12th graders graduated last year within four years, up from 87.3 percent the previous year.
