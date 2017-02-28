Mass. high school graduation rate at ...

Mass. high school graduation rate at all time high

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The Massachusetts high school graduation rate hit an all time high last year, while the state has made big strides in closing the gaps in graduation rates among students of different racial and ethnic backgrounds, according to state data released Tuesday. Overall, 87.5 percent of 12th graders graduated last year within four years, up from 87.3 percent the previous year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il... 11 hr Frogface Kate 6
Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ... Mon SBPD17 1
ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha... Feb 26 jjj 2
News Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13) Feb 25 Phart Real Loud 5
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Feb 14 Azure 4
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Feb 14 Who cares 39
Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16) Feb 11 Frankd 29
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,371 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC