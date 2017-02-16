Mass. car crash deaths surge; experts...

Mass. car crash deaths surge; experts blame distracted driving

8 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Deaths from motor vehicle crashes rose last year in Massachusetts - and across the nation - continuing a troubling multiyear surge that experts believe is being fueled in part by more people driving while distracted by cellphones and other devices. An estimated 399 people statewide were killed in vehicle crashes in 2016, according to the report , which was released Wednesday by the National Safety Council, a nonprofit created by Congress to promote safety.

