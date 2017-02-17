Man convicted of running over woman, dragging body 3 miles
A judge has convicted a Massachusetts man of running over a hotel worker four years ago and dragging her body more than 3 miles. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office says 25-year-old Moses Acloque, of Norwood, was convicted on Tuesday of charges including motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after causing death.
