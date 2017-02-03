Legislature votes itself a pay raise

Legislature votes itself a pay raise

A Massachusetts bill providing nearly $18 million in pay raises for top lawmakers, statewide elected officials and judges became law Thursday after the Democratic-controlled Legislature overturned a veto by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

