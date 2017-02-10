Lawmakers expect to tackle millionair...

Lawmakers expect to tackle millionaire's tax this year

Later this year, a proposed surtax on million-dollar incomes is expected to pass the final hurdle standing between it and a spot on the 2018 state ballot, potentially raising taxes on more than 15,000 people and generating nearly $2 billion in revenue. “I don't think there's the slightest chance it won't pass,” said Rep. Jay Kaufman, D-Lexington, predicting the proposal will easily get enough support in the Legislature's next constitutional convention to advance to the ballot.

