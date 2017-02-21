Lawmakers Debate Exclusivity of Tribal Gaming Expansion
Connecticut's two tribal casinos are looking for the legislature to give them the green light to build the state's first commercial casino off tribal land. But there are several unanswered questions, legal hurdles, and a newly elected General Assembly that present challenges for MMCT Venture, the joint business venture between the Mohegan Tribal Nation and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Wed
|SBPD2017
|1
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Feb 14
|Who cares
|39
|Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16)
|Feb 11
|Frankd
|29
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Feb 9
|Observer 2
|3
|Dick Spit
|Jan 29
|Billydog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC