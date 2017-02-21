Lawmakers Debate Exclusivity of Tribal Gaming Expansion

Connecticut's two tribal casinos are looking for the legislature to give them the green light to build the state's first commercial casino off tribal land. But there are several unanswered questions, legal hurdles, and a newly elected General Assembly that present challenges for MMCT Venture, the joint business venture between the Mohegan Tribal Nation and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe.

