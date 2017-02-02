Juan Barreto/Afp/Getty Images Indira a.R. Lakshmanan - It Can't...

Something's been nagging me as I watch President Trump talk about himself incessantly, repeating his fantastical and obsessive belief that he got the most votes, his crowd was the biggest, his ratings unmatched. I felt a twinge of dj vu over his attacks on the press, his discrediting of opposition, his ramming through orders before vetting them, his readiness to fire senior officials who oppose him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.