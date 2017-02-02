Juan Barreto/Afp/Getty Images Indira a.R. Lakshmanan - It Can't...
Something's been nagging me as I watch President Trump talk about himself incessantly, repeating his fantastical and obsessive belief that he got the most votes, his crowd was the biggest, his ratings unmatched. I felt a twinge of dj vu over his attacks on the press, his discrediting of opposition, his ramming through orders before vetting them, his readiness to fire senior officials who oppose him.
