Jordan, 11, likes basketball

Jordan, 11, likes basketball

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Jordan is an 11-year-old boy of Barbadian/Caucasian descent who enjoys being active. His favorite sport is basketball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha... 3 hr jjj 2
News Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13) 19 hr Phart Real Loud 5
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Feb 14 Azure 4
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Feb 14 Who cares 39
Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16) Feb 11 Frankd 29
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Feb 9 Observer 2 3
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,169,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC