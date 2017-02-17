John Kerry won't rule 2020 run in or out

Former Secretary of State John F. Kerry is keeping the door open to running for president in 2020, putting him on a potential collision course in a Democratic primary with fellow Bay Stater, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Kerry, who just landed a job as a professor at Yale, suggested in an interview with The New York Times that he's at least open to considering a run for the White House in 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.