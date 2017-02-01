John Kerry is penning a memoir
Now that he's out of public service for the first time in four decades, former Secretary of State John Kerry plans to write his first memoir. Kerry plans to sign with a publisher after an auction in February and release the book sometime in 2018, according to a source close to Kerry.
