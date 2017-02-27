Investigating Star Formation is UMass...

Investigating Star Formation is UMass Amherst Researcher's Mission

University of Massachusetts Amherst astrophysicist Stella Offner, who has received a five-year, $429,000 faculty early career development grant from National Science Foundation , plans to use it not only to study how stars are born, but also to develop interactive onlineastronomy "tours" to enhance K-12 science education in local schools. The CAREER grant is NSF's highest award to junior faculty who exemplify the role of teacher-scholars through outstanding research, excellent education and integrating education and research with their institution's mission.

