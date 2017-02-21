Interest high in 'Whip City' as broadband partner

Scot Stebbins, a telecommunications equipment technician with Whip City Fiber, visits a home on Goose Hollow Road in Westfield to provide a fiber-optic internet connection. Scot Stebbins, a telecommunications equipment technician with Whip City Fiber, speaks with a co-worker after wiring a home on Goose Hollow Road in Westfield for fiber-optic broadband service Scot Stebbins, a telecommunications equipment technician with Whip City Fiber, wraps up a visit to a customer's home on Goose Hollow Road in Westfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.