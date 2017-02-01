Increased growth factor protects reti...

Increased growth factor protects retinal blood vessels in animal models with diabetes

Researchers from the Schepens Eye Research Institute of Massachusetts Eye and Ear have shown that a slight increase in transforming growth factor beta , which is present in preclinical animal models with diabetic eye disease, protects retinal blood vessels from damage that commonly occurs in the early stages of the disease . Their findings, published online today in the American Journal of Pathology , may lead to targeted therapeutics that delay or prevent the development of the disease in patients.

