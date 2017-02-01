Increased growth factor protects retinal blood vessels in animal models with diabetes
Researchers from the Schepens Eye Research Institute of Massachusetts Eye and Ear have shown that a slight increase in transforming growth factor beta , which is present in preclinical animal models with diabetic eye disease, protects retinal blood vessels from damage that commonly occurs in the early stages of the disease . Their findings, published online today in the American Journal of Pathology , may lead to targeted therapeutics that delay or prevent the development of the disease in patients.
