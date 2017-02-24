In 'Walden' video game, the challenge...

In 'Walden' video game, the challenge is stillness

Henry David Thoreau's classic "Walden" is the inspiration for what Smithsonian Magazine is calling "the world's most improbable video game": "Walden, a Game." Instead of offering the thrills of stealing, violence and copious cursing, the new video game, based on Thoreau's 19th-century retreat in Massachusetts, will urge players to collect arrowheads, cast their fishing poles into a tranquil pond, buy penny candies and perhaps even jot notes in a journal - all while listening to music, nature sounds and excerpts from the author's meditations.

