In 'Walden' video game, the challenge is stillness
Henry David Thoreau's classic "Walden" is the inspiration for what Smithsonian Magazine is calling "the world's most improbable video game": "Walden, a Game." Instead of offering the thrills of stealing, violence and copious cursing, the new video game, based on Thoreau's 19th-century retreat in Massachusetts, will urge players to collect arrowheads, cast their fishing poles into a tranquil pond, buy penny candies and perhaps even jot notes in a journal - all while listening to music, nature sounds and excerpts from the author's meditations.
