Icy conditions early Wednesday morning, milder by midday
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 7:00 a.m. Wednesday due to icy roads after freezing rain moved through earlier in the morning. Cold air is hanging around Wednesday morning, and with early morning rain, there's been several reports of icy roads.
