Icy conditions early Wednesday mornin...

Icy conditions early Wednesday morning, milder by midday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 7:00 a.m. Wednesday due to icy roads after freezing rain moved through earlier in the morning. Cold air is hanging around Wednesday morning, and with early morning rain, there's been several reports of icy roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... 6 hr PotionSquirts5626 3
Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16) 9 hr Lola 28
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Feb 5 Donald duck Von T... 38
Dick Spit Jan 29 Billydog 1
Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13) Jan 28 Luscious Laurie 43
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Jan 24 Vladimir S 2
News There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ... Jan 23 Cordwainer Trout 3
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,745 • Total comments across all topics: 278,678,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC