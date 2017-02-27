Huntington to Host 12th Poetry Out Lo...

Huntington to Host 12th Poetry Out Loud Semi-Final This March

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Huntington Theatre Company's Department of Education celebrates the 12th anniversary of the national Poetry Out Loud contest, having facilitated the competition in Massachusetts since its inception in 2006. This year, 76 high school students from across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will participate in four regional semi-final contests March 4 and March 5. Semi-final contests will be held in Boston, Framingham, Springfield, and on Cape Cod.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il... 16 hr USAUSAUSA 5
Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ... Mon SBPD17 1
ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha... Sun jjj 2
News Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13) Sat Phart Real Loud 5
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Feb 14 Azure 4
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Feb 14 Who cares 39
Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16) Feb 11 Frankd 29
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,204,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC