Huntington to Host 12th Poetry Out Loud Semi-Final This March
The Huntington Theatre Company's Department of Education celebrates the 12th anniversary of the national Poetry Out Loud contest, having facilitated the competition in Massachusetts since its inception in 2006. This year, 76 high school students from across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will participate in four regional semi-final contests March 4 and March 5. Semi-final contests will be held in Boston, Framingham, Springfield, and on Cape Cod.
