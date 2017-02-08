House speaker wants to raise pay for ...

House speaker wants to raise pay for Pre-K teachers

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo wants to get more pre-school teachers into the classroom, but fewer people are pursuing careers in education. DeLeo said that the state has focused for too long on expanding access to pre-kindergarten education, but hasn't focused enough on the quality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Wed Well Well 2
Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16) Wed Lola 28
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Feb 5 Donald duck Von T... 38
Dick Spit Jan 29 Billydog 1
Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13) Jan 28 Luscious Laurie 43
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Jan 24 Vladimir S 2
News There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ... Jan 23 Cordwainer Trout 3
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,573 • Total comments across all topics: 278,706,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC