Holistic healers to get state approval
Businesses are hardly ones to clamor for more government regulation, but a dose of red tape turned out to be just what the state's naturopathic doctors ordered. Massachusetts became the 22nd state in the country to license naturopathic doctors after legislation passed last year to bring the medical professionals under the authority of the state Department of Public Health.
