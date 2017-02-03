Harvard Challenges Trump's Executive ...

Harvard Challenges Trump's Executive Order in Amicus Brief

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Harvard Crimson

Harvard has joined seven other higher education institutions in filing an amicus brief challenging President Donald Trump's executive order suspending immigration from seven predominantly Muslim nations. In the brief, filed Friday morning, Harvard and the other universities-Boston College, Boston University, Brandeis, MIT, Northeastern, Tufts, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute-argue that the ability of students and scholars to travel across borders is essential to their educational mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harvard Crimson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... 7 hr Peeeee Owed 37
Dick Spit Jan 29 Billydog 1
Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13) Jan 28 Luscious Laurie 43
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Jan 24 Vladimir S 2
News There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ... Jan 23 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Jan 22 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo... Jan 17 JustAnObserver 3
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,188 • Total comments across all topics: 278,562,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC