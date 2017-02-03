Harvard Challenges Trump's Executive Order in Amicus Brief
Harvard has joined seven other higher education institutions in filing an amicus brief challenging President Donald Trump's executive order suspending immigration from seven predominantly Muslim nations. In the brief, filed Friday morning, Harvard and the other universities-Boston College, Boston University, Brandeis, MIT, Northeastern, Tufts, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute-argue that the ability of students and scholars to travel across borders is essential to their educational mission.
