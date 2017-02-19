Genome-editing patents belong to Broa...

Genome-editing patents belong to Broad Institute, board says

The US patent office ruled Wednesday that hotly disputed patents on a revolutionary genome-editing technology belong to the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT. The US patent office ruled Wednesday that hotly disputed patents on a revolutionary genome-editing technology belong to the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, dealing a blow to the University of California's efforts to overturn those patents.

