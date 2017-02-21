Fueled by fentanyl, state's opioid de...

Fueled by fentanyl, state's opioid deaths rose higher in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester MA

Katie Lannan, State House News Service The number of people dying from opioid overdoses in Massachusetts each year continues to climb, according to a new state report projecting an estimated increase of between 13 and 24 percent from 2015 to 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester MA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha... 22 hr SBPD2017 1
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Feb 14 Azure 4
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Feb 14 Who cares 39
Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16) Feb 11 Frankd 29
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Feb 9 Observer 2 3
Dick Spit Jan 29 Billydog 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,089,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC