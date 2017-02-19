Financial institutions see relief potential relief from rules
In a divided Washington, where few issues generate bipartisan support, relief from financial regulations for smaller banks seems to be a singular exception. As President Trump, Republican members of Congress, and bank lobbyists look to overhaul banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, some regulatory advocates agree that targeted changes for smaller institutions are needed.
