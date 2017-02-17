Film review: Manchester by the Sea - ...

Film review: Manchester by the Sea - " Casey Affleck's career-best role

Read more: South China Morning Post

This heartbreaking tale of a man who becomes guardian to his teenage nephew, has six Oscar nominations and is full of emotional complexity One of the year's most feted films, Kenneth Lonergan's follow-up to You Can Count on Me and Margaret arrives with six Oscar nominations and much love for leading actor Casey Affleck. In truth, this tale set in a small Massachusetts coastal town is not full of grand sweeping gestures, dramatic encounters or cathartic breakthroughs; Lonergan, a playwright by trade, is much too accomplished for that.

