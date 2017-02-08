Ex-priest imprisoned for decade indicted on new sex charges
A former Roman Catholic priest who spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison for raping an altar boy has been indicted in Maine on 29 counts of sexual misconduct dating to the 1980s. York County District Attorney Kathryn Slattery tells The Boston Globe some counts against 74-year-old Ronald Paquin involve a child under 14. Paquin, freed in 2015, was a central figure in the Boston archdiocese's sex abuse scandal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|18 hr
|PotionSquirts5626
|3
|Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16)
|21 hr
|Lola
|28
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Feb 5
|Donald duck Von T...
|38
|Dick Spit
|Jan 29
|Billydog
|1
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|Luscious Laurie
|43
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Jan 24
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Jan 23
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC