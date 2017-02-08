Ex-priest imprisoned for decade indic...

Ex-priest imprisoned for decade indicted on new sex charges

12 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

A former Roman Catholic priest who spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison for raping an altar boy has been indicted in Maine on 29 counts of sexual misconduct dating to the 1980s. York County District Attorney Kathryn Slattery tells The Boston Globe some counts against 74-year-old Ronald Paquin involve a child under 14. Paquin, freed in 2015, was a central figure in the Boston archdiocese's sex abuse scandal.

