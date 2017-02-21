Eversource Investing 36 Million Dolla...

Eversource Investing 36 Million Dollars in Tree Trimming to Ensure Reliability for Customers

Working closely with community leaders and tree wardens across Massachusetts, Eversource's team of licensed arborists has developed a well thought-out tree trimming plan for 2017 that carefully balances the need for electric reliability while maintaining community aesthetics. In an effort to reduce tree-related power outages, the company will invest $36 million this year pruning trees that threaten the electric system and the reliable delivery of power for customers.

