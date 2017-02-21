Eversource Investing 36 Million Dollars in Tree Trimming to Ensure Reliability for Customers
Working closely with community leaders and tree wardens across Massachusetts, Eversource's team of licensed arborists has developed a well thought-out tree trimming plan for 2017 that carefully balances the need for electric reliability while maintaining community aesthetics. In an effort to reduce tree-related power outages, the company will invest $36 million this year pruning trees that threaten the electric system and the reliable delivery of power for customers.
