Evan Falchuk, former gubernatorial ca...

Evan Falchuk, former gubernatorial candidate, switches from his independent party to Democratic

12 hrs ago

Evan Falchuk, whose 2014 run for governor put the upstart political party he founded on the Massachusetts map, is now a Democrat. The founder and chairman of the United Independent Party says he has changed his party registration as part of an effort to strengthen the Democratic Party as it seeks to oppose President Donald Trump's policy agenda.

