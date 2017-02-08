Elm St. Urban Renewal 2016
The Elm Street Urban Renewal Plan is firmly in action, after the Westfield Redevelopment Authority sought eminent domain on several properties. The WRA voted unanimously to use eminent domain powers on properties on Church Street and Elm Street this morning, thus moving forward with the renewal plan that has been in place since 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Wed
|PotionSquirts5626
|3
|Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Lola
|28
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Feb 5
|Donald duck Von T...
|38
|Dick Spit
|Jan 29
|Billydog
|1
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|Luscious Laurie
|43
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Jan 24
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Jan 23
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC