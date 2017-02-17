Editorial: Trading places
Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Kathy Dunderdale is ambushed by Marg Delahunty, Warrior Princess in this file photo. Ambassador Marg? Why not! - video still Just for fun, let's pretend U.S. President Donald Trump actually were to appoint Sarah Palin as ambassador to Canada.
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Feb 14
|Who cares
|39
|Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16)
|Feb 11
|Frankd
|29
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Feb 9
|Observer 2
|3
|Dick Spit
|Jan 29
|Billydog
|1
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|Luscious Laurie
|43
