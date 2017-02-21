DNA leads to development in slaying o...

DNA leads to development in slaying of Mass. jogger

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Authorities say they now have a DNA profile of a person of interest in the slaying a New York City woman out running near her mother's Massachusetts home last summer. Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Thursday that the person of interest in the killing of Vanessa Marcotte is a Hispanic or Latino man, about 30 years old, with light to medium-toned skin, and an athletic build.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha... Wed SBPD2017 1
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Feb 14 Azure 4
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Feb 14 Who cares 39
Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16) Feb 11 Frankd 29
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Feb 9 Observer 2 3
Dick Spit Jan 29 Billydog 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,100,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC