DNA leads to development in slaying of Mass. jogger
Authorities say they now have a DNA profile of a person of interest in the slaying a New York City woman out running near her mother's Massachusetts home last summer. Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Thursday that the person of interest in the killing of Vanessa Marcotte is a Hispanic or Latino man, about 30 years old, with light to medium-toned skin, and an athletic build.
