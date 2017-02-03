Defense of financial regulations moun...

Defense of financial regulations mounted as Trump eyes changes

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Fact check on 'Bowling Green massacre': How Trump aide Kellyanne Conway got 2 things wrong in less than a minute Senator Elizabeth Warren issued a defense of the so-called fiduciary rule by relating stories of how financial firms offered their agents incentives to sell certain higher-priced investments to consumers. President Donald Trump has yet to overhaul the financial reforms put in place after the economic crisis, but Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and some consumer groups Friday morning launched their first salvos in defense of the regulations, an indication of the drawn-out battle that is likely to follow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... 3 hr Peeeee Owed 37
Dick Spit Jan 29 Billydog 1
Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13) Jan 28 Luscious Laurie 43
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Jan 24 Vladimir S 2
News There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ... Jan 23 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Jan 22 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo... Jan 17 JustAnObserver 3
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,207 • Total comments across all topics: 278,556,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC