Defense of financial regulations mounted as Trump eyes changes
Fact check on 'Bowling Green massacre': How Trump aide Kellyanne Conway got 2 things wrong in less than a minute Senator Elizabeth Warren issued a defense of the so-called fiduciary rule by relating stories of how financial firms offered their agents incentives to sell certain higher-priced investments to consumers. President Donald Trump has yet to overhaul the financial reforms put in place after the economic crisis, but Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and some consumer groups Friday morning launched their first salvos in defense of the regulations, an indication of the drawn-out battle that is likely to follow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|3 hr
|Peeeee Owed
|37
|Dick Spit
|Jan 29
|Billydog
|1
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|Luscious Laurie
|43
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Jan 24
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Jan 23
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|3
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC