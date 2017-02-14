D. Mass. Holds That Parties to an Arm's-Length Negotiation Have ...
During IP license negotiations, prudent negotiators will often avoid sharing privileged information about the IP to avoid waiving the attorney-client privilege. But in a recent District of Massachusetts case, the court upheld a claim of privilege to patent prosecution strategy communications between parties who were in the process of negotiating an exclusive license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
