D. Mass. Holds That Parties to an Arm...

D. Mass. Holds That Parties to an Arm's-Length Negotiation Have ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

During IP license negotiations, prudent negotiators will often avoid sharing privileged information about the IP to avoid waiving the attorney-client privilege. But in a recent District of Massachusetts case, the court upheld a claim of privilege to patent prosecution strategy communications between parties who were in the process of negotiating an exclusive license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) 17 hr Azure 4
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... 17 hr Who cares 39
Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16) Feb 11 Frankd 29
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Feb 9 Observer 2 3
Dick Spit Jan 29 Billydog 1
Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13) Jan 28 Luscious Laurie 43
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,876,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC