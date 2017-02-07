Correction: Mass. Court Reviews Assessment of Damages Against Insurer in Shuttle Bus Accident Case
The Supreme Judicial Court in Massachusetts has ruled that post-judgment interest is not included in any enhanced damages in connection with damages that have already been awarded under the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act. This comes after a Pennsylvania insurer and its claims representatives applied for further appellate review in Odin Anderson & others vs. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh PA & others to determine whether lower courts in Massachusetts erred in ruling that post-judgment interest should be doubled in connection with the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Sun
|Donald duck Von T...
|38
|Dick Spit
|Jan 29
|Billydog
|1
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|Luscious Laurie
|43
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Jan 24
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Jan 23
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|3
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC