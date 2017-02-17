Corey Lewandowski: Mass. Voters Aren't Bussed into New Hampshire to Vote Illegally
During the interview, the claims by Trump and his surrogates that there was widespread voter fraud in New Hampshire were brought up, specifically allegations of bussing from Massachusetts to take advantage of same day registration laws. Surprisingly, Lewandowski, who is a New Hampshire native and normally a vociferous Trump defender, went completely off-message.
