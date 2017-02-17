Cop making threatening, political tweets previously accused of assaulting woman
ELMER -- A police lieutenant being investigated for tweeting at a Massachusetts congressman to "watch your back at every turn" was previously accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend. In this January 2014 NJ Advance Media file photo, Steven J. Felice, left, is sworn in after he was promoted to lieutenant with the Elmer Police Department after previously serving as a detective sergeant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Feb 14
|Who cares
|39
|Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16)
|Feb 11
|Frankd
|29
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Feb 9
|Observer 2
|3
|Dick Spit
|Jan 29
|Billydog
|1
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|Luscious Laurie
|43
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC