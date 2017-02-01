Concerns expressed at education town hall
Massachusetts schools are among the top performing in the nation, according to figures cited by Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Mitchell Chester at a town hall Tuesday night. Parents and administrators discussed school choice, state funding and emotional learning with Chester during the meeting at Fitchburg State University.
