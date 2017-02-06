College responds to Trumpa s order with refugee scholarship
A tiny liberal arts college in Massachusetts has created a refugee scholarship in response to President Donald Trump's order on immigration and refugees and is calling on other colleges to do the same. Wheaton College in Norton announced the offer after the Republican billionaire issued his Jan. 27 executive order, suspending America's refugee program and halting immigration to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Sun
|Donald duck Von T...
|38
|Dick Spit
|Jan 29
|Billydog
|1
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|Luscious Laurie
|43
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Jan 24
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Jan 23
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|3
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC