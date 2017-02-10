Chelsea, Lawrence sue Trump over immi...

Chelsea, Lawrence sue Trump over immigration

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

The cities of Lawrence and Chelsea are suing President Donald Trump over an executive order that would stop cities from receiving federal funds if they do not comply with federal immigration law. The suit is at least the second Massachusetts-based legal challenge so far to an executive order issued by the new president and comes as state lawmakers are determining their own response to the Trump administration and its immigration policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 9 hr Taylor 1
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Thu Observer 2 3
Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16) Feb 8 Lola 28
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Feb 5 Donald duck Von T... 38
Dick Spit Jan 29 Billydog 1
Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13) Jan 28 Luscious Laurie 43
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Jan 24 Vladimir S 2
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,577 • Total comments across all topics: 278,750,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC