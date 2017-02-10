Chelsea, Lawrence sue Trump over immigration
The cities of Lawrence and Chelsea are suing President Donald Trump over an executive order that would stop cities from receiving federal funds if they do not comply with federal immigration law. The suit is at least the second Massachusetts-based legal challenge so far to an executive order issued by the new president and comes as state lawmakers are determining their own response to the Trump administration and its immigration policies.
