Canadians not ready to welcome ambassador Sarah Palin, would prefer Rudy Giuliani: poll

With all eyes on the well-choreographed visit between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump, Canadians are ready to shoot down at least one candidate who's been floated as the next American ambassador to this country. If it were up to us - which it's not since ambassadors are political appointees of the president - Canadians would not offer the position to former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, a new poll shows.

