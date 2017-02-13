Canadians not ready to welcome ambassador Sarah Palin, would prefer Rudy Giuliani: poll
With all eyes on the well-choreographed visit between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump, Canadians are ready to shoot down at least one candidate who's been floated as the next American ambassador to this country. If it were up to us - which it's not since ambassadors are political appointees of the president - Canadians would not offer the position to former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, a new poll shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Frankd
|29
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Feb 9
|Observer 2
|3
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Feb 5
|Donald duck Von T...
|38
|Dick Spit
|Jan 29
|Billydog
|1
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|Luscious Laurie
|43
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Jan 24
|Vladimir S
|2
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC