California crisis brings attention to Mass. dams

While a breach in an emergency spillway on the nation's largest dam prompted more than 100,000 northern California residents to flee their homes, Massachusetts officials say they've been taking major steps over the past decade to reduce the risk of a catastrophic dam break in the Bay State. “The Department of Conservation and Recreation's Office of Dam Safety works closely with key stakeholders, such as state and federal agencies, municipalities, and private entities, to protect the public's safety,” DCR spokesman Troy Wall said in an email.

