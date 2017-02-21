California crisis brings attention to...

California crisis brings attention to Mass. dams

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

While a breach in an emergency spillway on the nation's largest dam prompted more than 100,000 northern California residents to flee their homes, Massachusetts officials say they've been taking major steps over the past decade to reduce the risk of a catastrophic dam break in the Bay State. “The Department of Conservation and Recreation's Office of Dam Safety works closely with key stakeholders, such as state and federal agencies, municipalities, and private entities, to protect the public's safety,” DCR spokesman Troy Wall said in an email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13) 8 hr Phart Real Loud 5
ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha... Feb 22 SBPD2017 1
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Feb 14 Azure 4
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Feb 14 Who cares 39
Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16) Feb 11 Frankd 29
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Feb 9 Observer 2 3
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,158,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC