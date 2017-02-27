Bye-bye advanced and proficient? Mass. seeks to rename MCAS scoring categories
For nearly two decades, schools across Massachusetts have been on a quest to get as many students as possible to score proficient or advanced on the state MCAS exams. But now, state education officials are planning to rename the scoring categories on the revamped version of the MCAS exams, using monikers that educators view as less judgmental.
