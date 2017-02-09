Brookline jumps in the fight over immigration

Selectmen reaffirmed Brookline as a "sanctuary city" this week as town officials consider possible changes to police rules allowing officers to hold suspects on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers. Brookline is among a growing number of Massachusetts communities - including Newton, Salem, Arlington, and Acton - that have entered the debate over policies aimed at protecting undocumented immigrants since President Trump's election.

