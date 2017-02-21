Brookfield Historical Society to host...

Brookfield Historical Society to host presentation on American

Raymond Sullivan will discuss how John Adams and Dr. Joseph Warren influenced the Revolutionary War at a presentation on March 6 at the Brookfield Museum. Raymond Sullivan will discuss how John Adams and Dr. Joseph Warren influenced the Revolutionary War at a presentation on March 6 at the Brookfield Museum.

